‘Talks continue’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Marco Asensio transfer update amid claims Pep Lijnders likes him

Despite Real Madrid wanting to retain the services of Marco Asensio beyond the summer, the Spaniard is yet to decide on whether to sign a new contract at the Bernabeu and Pep Lijnders is reportedly a ‘big fan’ of the 27-year-old.

Following the announcement that Bobby Firmino will leave Anfield at the end of the season Jurgen Klopp may therefore be interested in signing an attacker to ensure his options at the top of the pitch remain well stocked.

Asensio, a player with bags of experience at the top level, would therefore be an ideal option with him set to become a free agent and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano the Spain international’s agent has ‘already spoke with English clubs’ previously.

“Talks continue between Real Madrid and Marco Asensio,” Romano told Caught Offside. “There’s no final decision yet, despite some speculation to the contrary. His agent already spoke with English clubs last summer, but it’s Asensio who has to decide: new deal or leave on a free.”

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the three-time Champions League winner in recent seasons and with Klopp’s righthand man believed to be an admirer, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Although our priority is to strengthen our midfield options at the end of the season, the chance to sign such a talented player for free is something that could be of interest to us.

According to Salary Sport the former RCD Mallorca man picks up £118,000 a week in the Spanish capital and that’s a salary that wouldn’t necessarily be an issue for Liverpool at the moment, especially when you consider that the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are almost certainly leaving the club in the summer.

Asensio has six goals and five assists in 31 appearances this season (across all competitions) and is often deployed on the right wing – a position in which we could look to add reinforcements at the end of the current campaign.

We understand that we’re already well stocked in attack but the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo can all operate from the left (as well as centrally when required) so a back-up to Mo Salah on the opposite flank would therefore be a sound bit of business – especially for free!

