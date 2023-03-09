(Video) Liverpool loanee will cringe over ‘comical’ moment; it’s not the only blow he’s endured

If Sepp van den Berg didn’t have bad luck, he’d probably have no luck at all – or so it seems after a catastrophic moment this week.

The Liverpool youngster is on at loan at Schalke 04, making a comeback for their second team recently after five months out injured.

However, 18 minutes into their match against Duren – who were already 1-0 up at that point – the Dutchman blindly played a backpass which was intended for his goalkeeper, only for the ball to roll into the net for a horrendous own goal.

The woe didn’t end there for Van den Berg, whose manager Thomas Reis later confirmed that the 21-year-old ‘has suffered a slight setback’ and will not be in contention to feature for the first team in the derby clash against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday due to an ankle injury (via @s04_en on Twitter).

Jack Lusby tweeted a clip of the youngster’s horror moment in the aforementioned game for Schalke II, describing it as a ‘comical own goal’.

Here’s hoping the on-loan defender will enjoy a change of luck soon – goodness knows he’s due it.

You can catch the Van den Berg own goal below, courtesy of @LusbyJack: