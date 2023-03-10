(Video) ‘They could be…’ : Sam Allardyce on two Liverpool players who could ‘win the Premier League’ for the Reds next year

Jurgen Klopp has made several key signings during his time as Liverpool manager but Sam Allardyce believes that two of his newest acquisitions could make the difference and help the Reds win the Premier League again, next year.

Speaking on the ‘No Tippy Tappy Football’ podcast, the 68-year-old said: “It’s very risky. Very risky to bring in two players. Great talent, great reputation, but if you bring in two of them at the same time who have never played in the Premier League, you have no idea if they’re going to fail or succeed…

“Liverpool, you see those two guys next year, and next season they could be the making of them winning the Premier League again because they were deemed as quality players from where they’ve come from”.

It’s a bold prediction from the former Everton boss but it’s clear to see that he’s impressed with how the duo are acclimatising to life on Merseyside, as well as being excited about how much better they could become.

The shamed ex-England boss doesn’t normally make statements that many of our supporters will agree with but this is perhaps something we can get behind, especially if it proves to come true and we lift the league again next season.

