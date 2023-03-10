(Video) Bournemouth two-man injury update ahead of hosting Liverpool in the Premier League

Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United 7-0 in our last outing but the result won’t mean anything unless we can go and follow it up with another crucial victory over Bournemouth, where Gary O’Neil provided a squad fitness update.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game with the Reds, the 39-year-old said: “[Jefferson Lerma] is touch and go, he’s not done as much as you would have liked but he’s further along than the others so we will make a call on him tomorrow.

“Lewis Cook is back so it’s good to have him. The rest should be fairly similar to where we were last week.”

Jefferson Lerma is a key member of the Cherries’ squad and so not having him in the middle of the pitch at the Vitality Stadium, could potentially be a big boost for Jurgen Klopp.

Confidence will be high and the odds will be stacked in our favour, as we face the team currently sat bottom of the league but that’s never a guarantee for all three points being secured before a ball is kicked.

