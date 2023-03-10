Reds legend explains the ‘problem’ Mo Salah has when being compared to Liverpool’s greatest ever players

Liverpool legend Jan Molby believes Mo Salah ‘ranks amongst the best’ when it comes to the debate regarding the Reds’ greatest ever player but believes that the Egyptian’s lack of silverware compared to the likes of Ian Rush and Sir Kenny Dalglish is the ‘biggest problem’.

The 30-year-old was signed from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and has since won every major trophy possible at the club while breaking record after record.

The Egyptian King’s brace against Manchester United on Sunday meant he surpassed Robbie Fowler as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League and the fact that he ‘delivers every single season’ is something that pleases the Dane the most about our No. 11.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Molby said: “I mean obviously there’s one thing that you see with your own eyes when he plays and what a good player he is and then the stats back everything up because it’s season after season after season. He’s available for every training session, he’s available for every single match. He delivers every single season. What more can you say?

“I think in terms of his influence and impact on Liverpool he’s right up there with any of them but the biggest problem he is going to have over time is his lack of trophies when you compare to some of the others. But there’s no doubt in terms of his impact that he ranks amongst the best.”

There are a a lot of players that you can bring into the debate when discussing who the greatest player to ever wear the Red shirt is.

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Virgil van Dijk, Graeme Souness and Roger Hunt are a few of the players that are in with a shout but the truth is that it’s all a matter of opinion.

Salah is certainly up there, though.

His arrival at the club and the insane amount of goals that he’s scored ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side ended the club’s 30-year wait for a league title as well as adding a sixth European Cup to our collection following the defeat of Spurs in Madrid in 2019.

The Egypt international has 178 goals and 69 assists in 291 appearances for the Anfield outfit and despite our inconsistency this season, the ex-Chelsea man has still been coming up with the goods.

He has 33 goal contributions in 37 games (across all competitions) and we’ll need him to continue finding the back of the net to ensure we finish in the top four.

No matter who you believe is the greatest Liverpool player of all time, Salah has done incredible things since arriving on Merseyside just under six years ago and he’s certainly a Reds legend.

