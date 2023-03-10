Roberto Firmino’s agent discusses Brazilian’s ‘plan’ once he leaves Liverpool in the summer

Roberto Firmino’s agent has been speaking about what the Brazilian ‘plans’ to do once he leaves Liverpool in the summer.

After joining the club from Hoffenheim in 2015, the Reds No. 9 decided recently that the current campaign would be his last on Merseyside.

It currently remains unclear as to where the 31-year-old is planning to go after moving on from Anfield but his agent has now discussed the situation.

“At the moment, I am not talking about the options on the table,” Wittmann told Calciomercato (via Liverpool Echo).

“Roberto is 100 per cent focused on completing the season and helping Liverpool in their race to qualify for the Champions League.

“The plan is this. Once the club achieve their goals, Roberto and his family will start thinking about what and where the next challenge could be.”

There have been some suggestions that Saudi outfit Al Nassr are interested in a move for the Brazil international while the same report adds that clubs from the MLS are keeping tabs on his situation.

Although it’s now clear that Firmino will not be a Liverpool player beyond the summer, it’s great to hear that the versatile forward is fully focussed on helping the side achieve a top four finish and he’ll only think about his next club at the end of the season.

The former Figueirense is a legend at Anfield and after scoring the last of our seven goals against Manchester United on Sunday, let’s hope he can finish the campaign strongly and help us secure qualification for the Champions League.

