(Video) ‘Trust me’ – Gerrard sends powerful Liverpool message to Salah as he looks back on his Reds career

Steven Gerrard has admitted to Mo Salah that he wishes he could go back to the start of his Liverpool career and do it all over again.

The former Reds skipper was speaking to the Egyptian King as part of LFCTV’s ‘When Stevie Met Salah’ programme which sees him look back on his time at Anfield and some of the best goals the pair have scored in a Red shirt.

The Scouser had one powerful message for our No. 11 as he told him to ‘cherish every moment’ of his time at the club because they’re the ‘best days of your life’.

Gerrard’s words almost bring a tear to your eye as you once again realise how much playing for the club and captaining the side meant to him and how he’s keen to ensure the former Roma man doesn’t take his own successful career for granted.

Could you imagine how many more goals Salah could’ve scored if he had our old No. 8 supplying him from midfield?

Check the quality video below via @TheKop_com on Twitter:

“I wish I could go back now, and play my first game for Liverpool and go through the journey again because I loved it that much. I miss it everyday. So cherish every moment… These are the best days of your life. Trust me.” 😢#WhenStevieMetSalah pic.twitter.com/Mm1NJsrQ8s — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) March 9, 2023

