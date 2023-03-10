(Video) One Salah goal had Kenny Dalglish in tears – Gerrard reveals which

Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah both know what it’s like to score from the penalty spot for Liverpool and the Egyptian’s most important one to date was against Spurs during the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid.

Our No. 11’s strike from 12-yards put us in front inside two minutes before Divock Origi doubled our lead with less than five minutes remaining at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Our former captain, who was sitting down with the former AS Roma man to discuss all things Liverpool and their respective careers for LFCTV, spoke about how he was at the game as a fan and even revealed that Salah’s goal made Sir Kenny Dalglish cry in the stands.

The Scotsman and the Egyptian are both legends at Anfield and their efforts on the pitch have resulted in some of Liverpool’s greatest days and nights.

This is the sort of content we could sit and watch all day long!

Check the quality clip below via @SalahCentral on Twitter:

🎙️| Steven Gerrard to Salah: “The king (Salah) made the king cry (Dalglish)” pic.twitter.com/Jpa7koR9Dh — Salah Central (@SalahCentral) March 9, 2023

