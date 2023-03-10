(Video) How one Liverpool man nullified Casemiro in 7-0 trouncing at Anfield – Carragher

There’s certainly been much made of Liverpool’s gigantic 7-0 victory over Manchester United but the role of one player has perhaps been overlooked, as he completely nullified Casemiro during the match.

During his analysis on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher highlighted how a combination of Erik ten Hag’s man-marking and Harvey Elliott’s intelligence was key to the poor performance of the Brazilian.

It was clear that Jurgen Klopp was aware that his counterpart would try and follow our players all over the pitch and by asking our No.19 to move out wide, it meant the former Real Madrid midfielder would be out of heart of the action.

This combined with a poor performance whenever he was on the ball too, ensuring that we dominated the midfield and the half-space in front of the attackers – leading to a free-flowing performance and a huge number of chances being created and dispatched.

You can watch Carragher’s analysis of Elliott and Casemiro via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

