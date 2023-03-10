(Video) Klopp provides huge Diaz news in three-man injury update ahead of Bournemouth clash

Liverpool have enjoyed a positive run of results and Jurgen Klopp is also nearing being able to return three more players to first-team action, in the coming weeks.

Speaking with the media before our game with Bournemouth, the boss provided an update on Joe Gomez, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara: “All three not available [this weekend].

“Different stages I would say. Joey might be able to train at the beginning of the week; Luis I hope during next week. After the international break, then obviously for both [it’s] possible.

“Thiago we will see. None of them trained yet with the team and we will see how that develops in the couple of weeks and we will know more.

“Apart from that, from the last game nothing [new] that I heard about.”

Most Reds will most most excited to hear that our No.23 is expected to be back in full training next week and that our Spanish midfield maestro doesn’t appear to be too far behind him.

Fingers crossed that this good news can keep coming and that results can continue to match it, as we near a rare fully fit squad.

