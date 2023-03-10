(Video) Klopp shares Firmino revelation in shock Liverpool exit meeting

Jurgen Klopp revealed that he was surprised to hear when Bobby Firmino told him that he wanted to leave Liverpool and now the boss has shared what was said in their exit meeting together, in Kirkby.

Speaking ahead of the Bournemouth match, the 55-year-old said: “He told me and then the only other thing he said is, ‘Now I want to bring this wonderful story to a positive end.’ So, that’s it. He is completely here and completely committed, how everybody can imagine. And that’s all we need to know.

“There’s no time for a goodbye or whatever in this moment, there’s enough time for that later in the season. Whenever he will come back, everybody knows that the song will still be for a long, long time in everybody’s ears I’m pretty sure.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp admits he was ‘surprised’ by ‘special’ Firmino’s decision to leave Liverpool

“No problem. I think he’s one of these players that even when he would come with an opposition team, people would be really happy to see him.”

It’s typical of what we would expect to hear from the Brazilian as he always been nothing but 100% committed to bringing the best to his team, never putting himself first.

Let’s hope that the 31-year-old can have a romantic goodbye and help push the Reds to a top four finish, with a few more memorable moments along the way.

You can watch Klopp share the details from the meeting with Firmino (from 15:34) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!