(Video) Klopp admits he was ‘surprised’ by ‘special’ Firmino’s decision to leave Liverpool

Liverpool supporters were saddened to hear that Bobby Firmino has reportedly made the decision to leave the club this summer and now Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on the news.

Speaking with the media, the German said: “Yes, he told me. Surprised? Yes, a little bit but I was not hit by surprise, actually it’s a normal thing to do.

“It could go two ways and it was one. And I respect that a lot. It’s completely normal in this kind of long relationship that we have and Bobby has with the club and with most of the players and stuff like this, and with the fans of course.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp provides huge Diaz news in three-man injury update ahead of Bournemouth clash

“It’s pretty special and I loved the reception he got when he came on against United”.

Our No.9 is so well loved by our supporters that it was always going to be a sad day when we saw him leave the club and it appears that it also came as somewhat of a shock for the boss.

Now it’s all about ensuring he says goodbye in the right way and that his legacy at Anfield is that he brought success, right up to his final day in a red shirt.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on Firmino’s decision (from 14:57) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!