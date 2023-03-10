LeBron James makes ‘lifetime’ FSG and John Henry decision that could affect Liverpool investment

LeBron James has been involved with Fenway Sports Group since 2011 and his financial might has meant that he has increasingly become more invested in the company, now leading to him making another major decision on his involvement with the multinational sports holding conglomerate.

As reported by Sportico: ‘@KingJames has increased his equity in Fenway Sports Group.

‘James and business partner Maverick Carter have extended their longstanding strategic partnership with FSG into a lifetime deal’.

The basketball star has become more involved with Liverpool since Nike have become our kit providers, leading up to the 38-year-old modelling our kits and providing his own merchandise for the Reds.

This ‘lifetime’ arrangement with our owners and increased equity will undoubtedly mean that this interest in our club will increase and so we may see even more merchandise opportunities in the coming years.

It’s become very widespread knowledge that John Henry is seeking investment at Anfield and, although the all-time leading scorer in NBA history isn’t going to be single handedly fronting a possible transfer fee for Jude Bellingham, this could see more money available for Jurgen Klopp.

More investment from the LA Lakers star and increased merchandise opportunities seems like a win-win for us on both fronts.

You can view the LeBron James and FSG update via @Sportico on Twitter:

As part of the agreement, James, and co-founder of LRMR Ventures Maverick Carter, will receive additional equity in FSM’s parent company Fenway Sports Group (FSG). James and Carter became members of FSG’s ownership group in 2021. https://t.co/XEKzNnsZLJ pic.twitter.com/7Anx9z5Ls5 — Sportico (@Sportico) March 10, 2023

