Liverpool won’t prevent ‘exceptional’ 24-year-old from leaving in the summer amid interest from PL clubs

Liverpool will not stand in the way of Caoimhin Kelleher leaving the club this summer with the Irishman desperate to start playing regular first team football, that’s according to The Transfer Room.

The Reds No. 62 is highly rated at the club but with Alisson Becker recognised as one of the best ‘keepers in the world and continuing to perform resolutely between the sticks for Jurgen Klopp’s side, regular game time for his backup is unlikely anytime soon.

The report adds that a number of clubs are interested in making a move for the Ireland international – who Liverpool value at £30m – with Leicester, Aston Villa and Celtic the clubs mentioned.

Kelleher is a huge favourite at Anfield and after helping the Merseysiders to a penalty shootout victory over Derby County in the League Cup earlier this season, our German tactician labelled him as ‘absolutely exceptional’.

He also played an instrumental role in the club’s League Cup success last season, keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea in the final and scoring his own penalty during the shootout victory at Wembley, but it’s completely understandable as to why he would be wanting a move away from Merseyside.

Our current No. 1 is 30 years of age and therefore has a good few years ahead of him meaning the Cork-born stopper could be 27/28 by the time he becomes first choice.

It would be wrong for us to expect him to stick around and wait until then when he’s clearly good enough to be playing week in and week out for another top side whether that be in the Premier League or elsewhere.

With Adrian set to leave Liverpool in the summer when his contract expires, it’s believed that teenage ‘keeper Harvey Davies will come in as understudy to Alisson with goalkeeping coach John Achterberg reportedly confident that the young Scouser can also achieve huge success in the coming seasons.

There’s no denying that it would be a huge blow to lose Kelleher with him performing superbly when called upon but it’s a move that we would completely understand.

