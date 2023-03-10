Merson offers surprising Bournemouth-Liverpool score prediction despite being full of praise for Jurgen Klopp’s side

Despite Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United at the weekend, Paul Merson has tipped the Reds to slip up against rock-bottom Bournemouth tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the clash on the south coast unbeaten in their last five league games (winning four and drawing the other) and have not conceded a league goal since February 4.

The Cherries, meanwhile, are bottom of the table on goal difference but three points tomorrow could lift them as high as 16th for a few hours at least.

“Bournemouth have done a decent job in recent weeks,” the former Arsenal man told Sportskeeda (via HITC). “A couple of weeks ago, Bournemouth would have fancied their chances heading into a game against Liverpool.

“But suddenly, the Merseysiders have beaten Manchester United 7-0 and are back in the race for a top-four berth. It goes to show that the timing of games matters.

“It’s probably the first time in three or four years that you haven’t given Liverpool much of a chance against Manchester United. So, the 7-0 win at Anfield over the Red Devils was an unbelievable result for me.

“Bournemouth did really well against Arsenal last week. It was a good performance and they’d be gutted to have lost with effectively the last kick of the game.

“Liverpool’s front three are starting to click. Confidence is such an important thing and last week, the trio of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah looked much better than they have all season. That win will do their confidence a world of good.

“Salah might just be Liverpool’s best forward of the Premier League era. He plays on the right wing and has been scoring a ridiculous number of goals on a consistent basis and he’s done it longer than Luis Suarez.

“Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Liverpool.”

It’s bemusing as to how Merson can claim that Bournemouth ‘have done a decent job in recent weeks’ when you consider the fact that they’ve taken just five points from their last 10 Premier League games and threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at the Emirates last weekend.

Tomorrow’s game will certainly not be easy, though.

The South coast outfit were thrashed 9-0 at Anfield earlier this season and they will therefore be out for revenge and will be eager to climb out of the relegation zone.

With our front three looking exceptional against United on Sunday, though, Bournemouth will have no chance if we put in a similar performance at the Vitality Stadium.

Three points for ourselves would lift us into the Champions League spots for a few hours at least so let’s hope we can take full advantage of having the early kickoff.

