(Video) Nunez thanks ‘incredible’ Liverpool fans as he claims his second award

Darwin Nunez has been handed the player of the month award for Liverpool for February and, before taking any credit for the accolade himself, our No.27 was quick to thank his loyal supporters.

Speaking with the club’s website, the Uruguayan said: “I’d like to thank the fans for [the award] because as soon as you come out to warm up and then you hear your name being sung by the fans, it’s just incredible and it gives me goosebumps”.

After first picking up the award in November, it’s clear that the forward has won over a lot of fans since his arrival on Merseyside this summer and is continuing to impress all those who watch him in his new home.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘They could be…’ : Sam Allardyce on two Liverpool players who could ‘win the Premier League’ for the Reds next year

With two goals and one assist in his four February appearances, the 23-year-old pipped Stefan Bajcetic and Mo Salah to the award and will be hoping that his brace against Manchester United can set him up for another recognition at the end of this month.

Ever since arriving from Benfica, our supporters have been nothing but supportive of our new hero and even when the noise from outside of the club was very negative – we’ve all stuck by him.

It’s great to see that we as fans have had a positive impact on a young man arriving in a new country and now our patience and loyalty is being repaid in high level performances, with hopefully only bigger and better things to come.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!