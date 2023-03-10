Nunez on what his wife told him about Liverpool fans after watching his performances from the Anfield stands

Darwin Nunez is adored by Liverpool supporters who have stood by him since day one and the forward has shared what his wife has told him about our fans, since she’s experienced sitting in the stands every week.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 23-year-old said: “It’s really great for me and my wife too. Even she has said to me, ‘It’s incredible how they support you and are always behind you.’ She always says to me that when I was struggling a bit with form in the first few games, the fans were always showing their support for me.

“They never gave up on me and were always onboard with me. Now it’s all about thanking them and trying to make these fans as happy as possible.”

It’s obvious when you watch any of our performances, and especially those at Anfield, that the Uruguayan has a huge amount of support and the bellows of “Nunez, Nunez, Nunez!” are impossible to ignore in every match we play.

You can understand how this may be missed by a player who is wrapped up in trying to win the game but for his wife, it must be such a special moment for her to hear to outpouring of love from the Reds in the stands.

Seeing as this was all said whilst the former Benfica man clinched his second player of the month award, as voted for by the supporters, it’s obvious that he is a huge fan favourite.

We all hope that these performances continue to improve in the coming weeks and months and that we see an even better version of our No.27, as we push for a top four finish in the Premier League.

