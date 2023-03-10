‘These things happen’ – Potter breaks silence on Mason Mount contract talks amid Liverpool interest

Graham Potter has discussed Mason Mount’s contract situation at Chelsea with the 24-year-old set to enter the final 12 months of his current Stamford Bridge deal in the summer.

The England international, who is reportedly a target for Liverpool, is no longer a regular starter for the Blues following the arrival of Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez this season.

As things stand the Academy graduate would be able to leave west London as a free agent next summer and with their yet to be an agreement reached over a new deal, Chelsea may therefore consider cashing in on their No. 19 at the end of the current campaign.

“Sometimes these things happen,” Potter said in his pre-match press conference (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter). “It’s best that I let both parties get on with it.

READ MORE: (Video) How one Liverpool man nullified Casemiro in 7-0 trouncing at Anfield – Carragher

“It’s an important contract for Mason so these things have to be right for him and his family and it’s important he makes his decision on that basis.”

Judging from the former Brighton manager’s comments, he doesn’t sound overly confident that Mount will extend his stay at the club.

It’s no secret that Liverpool are wanting to strengthen their midfield options come the summer and the Englishman is certainly an interesting option.

Although he’s been far from his best this season registering just three goals and six assists in 32 appearances (across all competitions), Jurgen Klopp could be the man to help the dynamic midfielder reach his potential.

His versatility is something that will attract him to our German tactician with the Portsmouth-born talent able to operate as part of a midfield three or further forward as a wide man.

Chelsea have already splashed £600m on bolstering their squad this season and new owner Todd Boehly may therefore be willing to recoup some of that money by selling Mount in the summer.

The Blues would of course be against selling one of their longest serving players to a rival but as they face the prospect of losing him for free in just over 12 months time, a reasonable offer from ourselves could be enough to bring him to Anfield.

Check Romano’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Potter on Mount deal talks: “Sometimes these things happen. It's best that I let both parties get on with it” 🚨🔵 #CFC “It’s an important contract for Mason ao these things have to be right for him and his family and it’s important he makes his decision on that basis”. pic.twitter.com/4T5R5rHmUC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!