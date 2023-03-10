(Video) Mo Salah names his ‘ultimate Premier League goal’ as he breaks Liverpool record

Mo Salah has now scored more Premier League goals for Liverpool than anyone else and it seems like as good a time as any, to ask our Egyptian King which one he thinks was the best he’s ever dispatched for the Reds.

Speaking with the Premier League, the 30-year-old said: “City one, I think I used strength, quality and a finish with the right foot as well!”.

Our No.11’s amazing solo effort against Manchester City in October 2021 stopped the world, as he ripped apart Pep Guardiola’s defence to provide an unforgettable moment.

Although there are so many different goals to pick from, we all hope that the best is yet to come from a man who has already become a club legend.

You can watch Salah’s ‘ultimate Premier League goal’ (from 6:51) via Premier League on YouTube:

