(Video) Liverpool fans will love what van Dijk told Gakpo to do following his second goal against Man Utd

All of the Liverpool players that featured against Manchester United last weekend can be proud of their performances – especially January signing Cody Gakpo who broke the deadlock with a superb finish just before half time and then had us three ahead shortly after the restart with another deft finish past David de Gea.

It now means that the Dutchman has four goals since arriving from PSV at the start of the year and there were signs against Erik ten Hag’s side that he’s really starting to find his feet.

After netting his second goal of the game, Reds fans will love how Virgil van Dijk encouraged his compatriot to further celebrate in front of The Kop before we went on to net another six times.

There’s no doubting that it will take time before we see the 23-year-old at his best but our No. 4 will be desperate to help the versatile forward settle on Merseyside and show the sort of form that caught the attention of many clubs during the World Cup in Qatar.

Gakpo’s really starting to show what he’s capable of now and let’s hope he can put in a strong performance against Bournemouth tomorrow to ensure we enter the top four for a few hours at least.

