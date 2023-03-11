26-year-old makes first Liverpool squad appearance since October in search of first Premier League game

Liverpool’s squad for the trip to Bournemouth only sees one change from our 7-0 victory over Manchester United but Jurgen Klopp has also placed one player on the bench, for the first time in five months.

It was revealed that our squad for the match against Bournemouth (courtesy of liverpoolfc.com) was: ‘Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

‘Subs: Adrian, Milner, Firmino, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Arthur, Matip’.

The sight of Arthur Melo is certainly a rare one and sees the Brazilian back in the squad for the first time since we played out a 3-3 draw with Brighton at Anfield, on the 1st of October.

It’s great for the 26-year-old to be able to have nearly completed his comeback from a thigh injury and our manager will be hoping for another emphatic scoreline, so that the on loan midfielder can make his return to first-team action.

Since arriving from Juventus on the final day of the summer transfer window, our No.28 has only played 13 minutes of competitive senior football as he came on as a late substitution away to Napoli in a 4-1 loss.

Let’s hope for a different scoreline today if the former Barcelona man does make his second appearance for the Reds and that this is the start of a long run of match fitness and hopefully a vital impact on the end of our campaign.

