(Video) Alisson shares brilliant moment with mascot before Liverpool v Bournemouth

We all know that Alisson Becker is a world-class goalkeeper, and one pre-match moment today shows the Liverpool goalkeeper at his best off the pitch too.

The Reds are at the Vitality Stadium this lunchtime to take on Bournemouth, who were walloped 9-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield last August but took the lead on this occasion through Philip Billing.

As the two teams lined up in the tunnel before kick-off today, the Brazilian ‘keeper kindly took off his warm-up jacket and threw it around the young mascot who was accompanying him.

It’s been a bitterly cold couple of days across the UK, but the classy Alisson brought some brilliant pre-game warmth to one youngster, both literally and figuratively.

