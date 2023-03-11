[Video] Liverpool fan revisits Bellingham’s brutal three-word reply to MUFC transfer question after 7-0 mauling

One Liverpool fan has shared a throwback to a brilliant response to Jude Bellingham in response to a question about the possibility of joining Manchester United.

Both the Merseysiders and the Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for the 19-year-old, who’s set to feature prominently in the rumour mill in the lead-up to, and during, the summer transfer window.

As per a clip from SPORTbible on TikTok (and shared on Twitter on Friday by @LiverpoolPhotox), the England international was doorstopped by one fan of the Old Trafford club who seemingly asked for a photo, with the Borussia Dortmund teenager obliging.

Bellingham was then asked if he’d be moving to United, replying ‘don’t be silly’ and walking away with a smile etched across his face.

While the Red Devils may still be ahead of us in the Premier League table, we brutally cut them down to size with that 7-0 mauling at Anfield last week, and we might just be able to get the better of them over this particular transfer target too – fingers crossed!

You can see the Dortmund star’s response to the transfer question below (from SPORTbible on TikTok, via @LiverpoolPhotox on Twitter):