(Video) Peter Crouch has BT Sport team in bits after hilarious 12-word comments to Cody Gakpo

Liverpool fans will have no doubt enjoyed some of the jovial pre-match coverage of the Reds’ impending clash with relegation-battlers Bournemouth as Cody Gakpo discovered he’d matched one of Peter Crouch’s achievements in scoring against both Everton and Manchester United in his opening campaign with the club.

The former striker joked that the Dutchman would have perhaps much preferred to have matched one of the side’s legends in some way or another.

“Good company. You really would have preferred [Robbie] Fowler or [Ian] Rush or something,” the ex-England international said.

Regardless, he can take comfort in the fact that goals registered against our biggest rivals is still an impressive and important feat after joining mid-way through the term.

