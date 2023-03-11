(Video) Daniel Sturridge’s death stare at Micah Richards over ‘Gunner’ comment will have fans howling

Liverpool fans enjoying Sky Sports’ coverage of Crystal Palace’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City will have spotted a new familiar face on their TV screens – that of former Reds striker Daniel Sturridge.

Judging by the comments online, it seems the ex-England international was well-received, though one moment that didn’t escape viewers’ attention (not to mention that of the broadcaster itself) was the 33-year-old’s hilarious response to Micah Richards calling him out for being a ‘Gunner’.

After issuing the mother of all death stares, the pundit swiftly reminded his colleague of his own personal allegiances.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: