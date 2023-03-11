Ex-BBC pundit Lawrenson issues two-word response to MOTD controversy as Klopp to make a statement

Match of the Day has been thrust into the limelight and the reactions of current and former employees are being given huge exposure, such as that of former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson.

The former BBC employee was asked to make a statement on his stance on the Gary Lineker immigration debate, when one Twitter user mistakenly assumed the 65-year-old still worked for the company and his simple way of responding was: ‘Ha ha….😜😜😜’.

It was an unusual response from the former defender to not stand by his former colleague and instead laugh at the thought he still worked for the BBC, something which may actually be more telling.

READ MORE: Carragher likes tweet mocking Neville on Lineker row amidst Match of the Day crisis

This comes as Jurgen Klopp is expected to also make a statement on his opinion in this huge debate, with an expected boycott of Match of the Day from our boss and his players – as shared by Emily Maitlis:

Breaking: Jurgen Klopp #LFC May refuse to comment to BBC #motd later today in solidarity with #lineker. Likely to offer his message through other broadcasters @TheNewsAgents — emily m (@maitlis) March 11, 2023

The German is not afraid to make a strong statement on topics that he believes in and you can also assume that those in charge of our club will have more of a backbone and moral compass to allow him to do so, when compared with the broadcasting company.

Everyone currently or formerly attached to the BBC and Match of the Day has a brilliant opportunity to show their solidarity and empathy in this moment, something that our former defender has refused to do as of yet.

You can view Lawrenson’s comment on the Lineker debate via @MTLawrenson on Twitter

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!