Bobby Firmino has reportedly ‘offered himself’ to Man Utd & three other clubs ahead of LFC exit – Ekrem Konur

Bobby Firmino is set to end his eight-year stay at Anfield this summer and so preparations are in place for wherever his next move may be in football and there’s been a surprise list of teams that have been highlighted.

As reported by ‘global transfer expert’ Ekrem Konur: ‘Departing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has offered himself to Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Barcelona. The 31-year-old Brazil international will leave Anfield at the end of the season’.

Hearing that the Brazilian could and would like to play for Inter Milan and Barcelona makes sense, though a move to Premier League rivals like Arsenal is somewhat unbelievable… then there’s the mention of Manchester United.

The team from Old Trafford are, of course, our most bitter rivals and a side we haven’t completed a transfer with since Phil Chisnall joined the Reds in 1964 – so we can surely expect that this can’t be an actual possible move for our No.9.

Although this wouldn’t be a direct transfer and the 31-year-old is free to move wherever he wants to, it’s impossible to imagine he would be so willing to cut ties with everyone who loves him at Anfield, in order to make a short-term move to Old Trafford and that he is the one asking to join them.

It’s a story that could have interesting connotations if our forward moves to the Italian or Spanish giants but there’s seemingly no chance he would ever join the Red Devils.

You can view the Firmino story via @Ekremkonur on Twitter:

🚨Departing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has offered himself to Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Barcelona. The 31-year-old Brazil international will leave Anfield at the end of the season.🇧🇷

🔴 #MUFC 🔴 #AFC

🔵 #IMInter 🔵 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/0qI54F06me — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) March 11, 2023

