Gary Neville taunts Liverpool with pointed reference after Reds’ defeat at Bournemouth

Gary Neville indulged in Liverpool’s defeat at Bournemouth this afternoon with a pointed reference to last week’s 7-0 romp over Manchester United.

The 48-year-old was slow to give credit to the Reds over that result at Anfield, instead hammering his former club for the manner of their surrender to Jurgen Klopp’s side (@SkySportsPL on Twitter).

He was the subject of a cheeky dig from Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates at the conclusion of last weekend’s Super Sunday coverage, with the daughter of Sir Kenny Dalglish making the tongue-in-cheek remark that the Merseysiders ‘didn’t even play that well’ (@SkySportsPL on Twitter).

Having copped plenty of banter from Jamie Carragher during the week, Neville couldn’t help himself in biting back after Liverpool’s setback on the south coast today.

Referencing the ongoing controversy surrounding Gary Lineker and the BBC, the ex-United defender tweeted: ‘With no-one on final score today I thought I would bring you the early kick off result. Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool … and they’re playing so well’, along with a winking face with tongue emoji.

Enjoy it for now, Mr Neville – let’s see how your beloved Red Devils fare against Southampton tomorrow…

You can see the Sky Sports pundit’s jibe below, courtesy of @GNev2 on Twitter: