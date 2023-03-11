‘Minimum of…’ – James Pearce makes ‘£180m plus’ Liverpool summer transfer claim

James Pearce has said that Liverpool need ‘a minimum of’ two new midfielders in the summer transfer window, with a potential £180m outlay in that regard.

Among the plethora of midfield players being linked with the Anfield club are Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes, although the Reds can expect to pay a premium if they’re to snap up that duo.

The rise of Stefan Bajcetic from the academy ranks has seen Jurgen Klopp’s squad topped up with an in-house option, but that alone will not nearly be enough to solve the much-publicised concerns in that position.

Writing in a matchday Q&A for The Athletic on Saturday, Pearce stated: ‘Even with the emergence of Bajcetic, LFC still need a minimum of two new faces in midfield. If that’s Bellingham and Nunes, you’re talking about £180m plus.’

Liverpool’s midfield struggles were laid bare yet again in today’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

Sofascore deemed Harvey Elliott and Bajcetic to be the Reds’ two lowest-rated performers at the Vitality Stadium, with the teenage duo winning just one of their 11 duels combined, managing only one shot between them, being dribbled past six times and losing possession 19 times.

The numbers don’t make for great reading, but a club of our stature should not be depending on two players with a combined age of 37 to dominate our midfield.

As great as it’s been to see the Spanish teenager break into the first team this season, serious investment in our midfield is an absolute must in the summer. Like Pearce has said, there needs to be a couple of new faces in that position at the very least, and ideally those who’ll make an instant impact on the team.

