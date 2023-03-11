(Video) ‘Simply not good enough’ – Jeff Stelling tells it as it is with damning Liverpool stat

Jeff Stelling described Liverpool’s away record in the Premier League this season as ‘simply not good enough’ in a candid yet fair assessment.

Today’s defeat at Bournemouth was the Reds’ seventh on the road in the current top-flight campaign, with only three wins secured away from Anfield since August.

Prior to this afternoon’s 3pm kick-offs, that result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side 11th in the division’s ‘away’ table, with a sobering goal difference of -7 (premierleague.com).

It doesn’t exactly bode well for our next two Premier League fixtures, both of which take us out of Merseyside again, with trips to Manchester City and Chelsea awaiting in the first four days of April.

Reacting to today’s result at the Vitality Stadium immediately after the full-time whistle blew, Stelling said on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday: “Liverpool still just three wins away from home in 13 Premier League games this season – simply not good enough as far as Jurgen Klopp’s side are concerned.”

That statistic is a damning indictment of our woes on the road in 2022/23, and our away-day blues could prove fatal to our hopes of securing Champions League football for next season.

You can catch the clip from Soccer Saturday below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: