(Video) ‘Oh my goodness me’ – Jeff Stelling stunned by Liverpool player’s ‘shocker’ moment

Jeff Stelling’s reaction to Mo Salah’s missed penalty this afternoon will resonate with Liverpool fans everywhere.

The Egyptian forward had the ideal chance to equalise for the Reds midway through the second half, only to fluff his lines from 12 yards.

It proved to be a costly moment as Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 1-0 at Bournemouth, and sadly the 30-year-old missed the target by some distance with his spot kick.

Reacting to that fateful incident on Soccer Saturday for Sky Sports, Stelling shrieked: “It was unbelievable. Oh my goodness me! Oh my goodness, it’s a shocker of a penalty”.

The outstretched arms and subsequent hands-on-head from the presenter captured just how shocking it was to see Salah missing so wildly from 12 yards.

You can see Stelling’s reaction below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: