(Video) ‘What do you mean…’ – Jermaine Jenas hits out at BT Sport host for Liverpool suggestion

Jermaine Jenas did not take kindly to Josh Denzel’s suggestion that Liverpool are ‘guaranteed’ top four football come the end of the season.

To be completely fair to the BT Sport presenter, he did adapt his initial statement, and you can understand where the former Newcastle and Tottenham star is coming from when both outfits could, theoretically, snap up the final Champions League spot.

That all being said, we’d be equally foolish to ignore the Reds’ remarkable record in the English top-flight of late, having secured 13 points out of a possible 15 since the 3-0 defeat at the Molineux.

