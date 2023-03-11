(Video) How Klopp reacted to drab Bournemouth loss telling as Reds take eight steps back

Jurgen Klopp seemed almost at a loss for words when asked to explain how his Liverpool side, supposedly on the up after completing a seven-goal thrashing of Manchester United, succumbed to yet another disappointing defeat to one of the Premier League’s newly-promoted teams.

Despite dominating the opening proceedings, Mo Salah and Co. just simply couldn’t find the decisive ball to break past Bournemouth’s deep lines, showcasing an astonishing lack of creativity and nous after the club’s recent heroics.

It certainly goes to prove that major investment is still needed to rejuvenate a team evidently still lacking in some areas.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: