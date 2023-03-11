Journalist reveals what Klopp is ‘likely’ to do in response to Match of the Day controversy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could refuse to offer any comment to the BBC today in the wake of Gary Lineker’s removal from Match of the Day.

That’s according to a tweet from journalist and podcaster Emily Maitlis (via @maitlis), who added that the Reds boss is likely to communicate his thoughts to other broadcasters instead before and after today’s Premier League clash at Bournemouth.

She stated: ‘Breaking: Jurgen Klopp #LFC May refuse to comment to BBC #motd later today in solidarity with #lineker. Likely to offer his message through other broadcasters @TheNewsAgents’

READ MORE: Klopp makes one change from Man Utd win for Bournemouth clash – predicted Liverpool team news

READ MORE: Ex-Red makes Qatar statement about Gary Lineker amidst MOTD boycott

Lineker’s removal from the iconic football highlights show comes in the wake of calling out the government over its asylum policy.

The BBC‘s meek response has been to hide behind impartiality by announcing that the 62-year-old would be taking a break from presenting Match of the Day until reaching an ‘agreed and clear position’ on his social media usage.

The programme is set to go ahead tonight without a presenter, pundits or a number of regular commentators, in the wake of the fallout over the Leicester native’s withdrawal from his usual role as host (BBC).

It’s sad to see Lineker being punished for exercising his right to free speech on an important public matter, particularly when his stance shows a lot more compassion than those in government.

While the whole episode over his removal from Match of the Day is regrettable, it’s been pleasing to see so many figures within football coming out to give him their backing, and we’re with Klopp if he refuses to engage with the BBC over a needless controversy of their own making.

You can view Maitlis’ tweet below (via @maitlis on Twitter):

Breaking: Jurgen Klopp #LFC May refuse to comment to BBC #motd later today in solidarity with #lineker. Likely to offer his message through other broadcasters @TheNewsAgents — emily m (@maitlis) March 11, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!