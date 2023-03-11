‘Klopp is furious’ – Paul Gorst shares what had Liverpool manager fuming v Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp was left ‘furious’ with some of Liverpool’s defending during their Premier League clash at Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Reds travelled to the Vitality Stadium off the back of a 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United and a run of 13 points from a possible 15 to catapult themselves back into the top-four race.

However, the visitors trailed 1-0 at half-time courtesy of a Philip Billing goal, and it was a lead the Cherries thoroughly deserved on the balance of play.

Indeed, the damage could’ve been even more severe at the interval, with Dominic Solanke firing over the bar from a scorable position in the 43rd minute.

Liverpool ECHO journalist Paul Gorst tweeted (via @ptgorst) in the wake of that let-off for the Reds: ‘Solanke smashes one into the stands. Klopp is furious at the defending from his team.’

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool denied early goal v Bournemouth by Jefferson Lerma heroics

READ MORE: (Video) ‘New Maguire’ – Football fans can’t believe shocking Van Dijk defending moment before Billing goal

When looking back at the goal and that near-miss from the former Reds striker, it’s little wonder the manager was fuming with his team’s defending.

Just before Billing struck, Virgil van Dijk was left for dead by Dango Ouatarra on the right, with Ibrahima Konate failing to cut out his low cross and the Cherries’ Danish midfielder ghosting away from Trent Alexander-Arnold for a simple close-range finish.

Then, with half-time approaching, Solanke got past the Dutch centre-back all too easily before lashing a shot over the crossbar when he really should’ve hit the target at least.

Our run of five Premier League clean sheets is over, with this defensive performance delivering eerie reminders of the Real Madrid debacle last month.

You can see the tweet from Gorst below (via @ptgorst):

Solanke smashes one into the stands. Klopp is furious at the defending from his team. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 11, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!