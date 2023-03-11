(Video) “We need…” – Klopp makes major transfer admission as two LFC stars won’t change summer plans

Jurgen Klopp was keen to praise the breakthrough made by Stefan Bajcetic after the World Cup break, not to mention Harvey Elliott’s performances this term, though admitted ‘we need players’ regardless.

With potentially as many as three midfielders – Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner – departing in the summer owing to their expiring contracts, the German’s analysis of his side’s needs in the market is perfectly reasonable.

We’ve no doubt the club values the young pair’s development highly, though the poor form experienced by senior stars, plus injuries, for much of the season has highlighted a clear need for investment in the middle of the park.

Ultimately, Klopp has to be certain that his squad is capable of delivering his football style on the pitch on a consistent basis throughout the season.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s recent return to form has indicated that the pair still have a future at Anfield, though it’s unclear whether they can be relied upon in full next term.

