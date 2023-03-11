(Video) Liverpool denied early goal v Bournemouth by Jefferson Lerma heroics

Liverpool were denied an early goal against Bournemouth by a heroic goalline clearance from Jefferson Lerma.

The Reds made a quick start at the Vitality Stadium as they sought to build upon last weekend’s 7-0 thumping of Manchester United.

Five minutes into proceedings on the south coast, the visitors had a corner which Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped into the Cherries’ penalty area.

Virgil van Dijk got his head on the ball with a goal-bound header, only for Lerma to get back on the goalline to divert it away in the nick of time for Bournemouth.

You can catch the clip below from BT Sport’s match coverage (@btsportfootball on Twitter):