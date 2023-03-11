Bajcetic & Elliott start as Klopp tweaks XI that hammered United: Liverpool team news confirmed

The prospect of facing Bournemouth after a seven-goal hammering of Manchester United at Anfield may appear an enticing one on the face of it.

Though, there’s no question Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be perceiving the impending clash at the Vitality Stadium as a banana skin-in-waiting whilst Real Madrid wait just around the corner next Wednesday.

Factor in the hard time the Cherries gave league title chasers Arsenal in their prior fixture and no one should be expecting a repeat of the 9-0 scoreline the Reds inflicted upon their hapless opponents (then managed by Steve Parker) in the first-half of the campaign.

Alisson Becker naturally retains his place in the starting-XI and is protected by a centre-back partnership consisting of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The midfield is tweaked by the manager’s hand, with Stefan Bajcetic coming in alongside Harvey Elliott in a trio also containing Fabinho.

Up top, it’s an unchanged forward line as Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are once again given their respective nods to start against Bournemouth.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is…. LIVE! Here's the XI Jurgen's gone with for the trip to Bournemouth. Thoughts? 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/zhdXGCI3qo — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 11, 2023

