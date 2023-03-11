(Video) McManaman compares Bournemouth loss to ‘exactly the same’ disappointment earlier in the season

Liverpool supporters will be fully aware that our loss to Bournemouth was not the only disappointing defeat we have experienced in this campaign and Steve McManaman was quick to point out what the performance at the Vitality Stadium reminded him of.

Speaking on BT Sport, the 51-year-old said: “It was a bit like the Nottingham Forest game, it was. Forest were bottom of the league, showed more fight, Liverpool made chances but they petered out and never looked like they were going to get into the game and it was exactly the same today”.

12:30pm kick-off, BT Sport, newly promoted club and a 1-0 loss, there are so many examples that are on offer here to show that the ex-Red is correct and it’s so disappointing that we haven’t learned from our mistakes.

To have been unable to defeat any of last season’s Championship clubs away from home is a telling sign as to how inconsistent we’ve been and how poor our displays away from Anfield have been as well, something that can’t continue in the next campaign.

You can watch McManaman’s comments on similarities to the Nottingham Forest game (from 0:44) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"They were lethargic, they were slow… There was no urgency to go forward." Steve McManaman and @petercrouch were not impressed with Liverpool today 😤 pic.twitter.com/3Kjw6bhRG8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2023

