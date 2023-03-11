(Video) McManaman slams ‘terrible’ Liverpool performance in brutal two-minute rant Reds squad should be forced to hear

Liverpool fans will be fully aware that our performances against Bournemouth and Manchester United could not have been more different and Steve McManaman has shared his thoughts on the much more disappointing result that came at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking on BT Sport, the former Red said: “I thought [Liverpool] were terrible today, everything Liverpool did well last week [against Manchester United] when they won at Anfield – was completely the opposite today”.

It wasn’t just the obvious fact that we didn’t score seven goals but our entire performance was far below the standards that are expected of the Reds and we never truly looked like winning the game, expect for an exciting opening 10 minutes.

Bournemouth certainly didn’t dominate us like we’ve seen teams like Brighton and Wolves do to us but they took their one chance, which came from terrible defending, and that was all they needed for three points.

You can watch McManaman’s analysis of Liverpool courtesy of @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"They were lethargic, they were slow… There was no urgency to go forward." Steve McManaman and @petercrouch were not impressed with Liverpool today 😤 pic.twitter.com/3Kjw6bhRG8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2023

