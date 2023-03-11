(Video) Mo Salah has a shocker with Liverpool’s first Premier League penalty in 49 weeks

Liverpool were awarded their first Premier League penalty in 49 weeks in today’s clash at Bournemouth, but it wasn’t exactly worth the wait.

Mo Salah assumed responsibility from 12 yards after John Brooks gave a spot kick following a VAR review which penalised Adam Smith for handball.

However, the usually reliable Egyptian King made an absolute hash of his effort, skying it well wide of the Cherries’ goal and squandering a glorious chance to equalise.

Having waited since 2 April 2022 for a Premier League penalty, which came in a 2-0 win against Watford (GOAL), this was exactly how not to make up for lost time.

It ends a run of five consecutive successful spot kicks for Salah in a Liverpool miss, dating back to the 1-0 defeat at Leicester in December 2021 (Transfermarkt), and it was a horrendous moment from the 30-year-old.

You can watch the botched penalty (if you really want to) via @btsportfootball on Twitter: