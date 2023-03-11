(Video) ‘New Maguire’ – Football fans can’t believe shocking Van Dijk defending moment before Billing goal

Jurgen Klopp will have every right to be furious with his side after some lacklustre defending saw Bournemouth handed a rather simple opening to capitalise on in the first-half of action.

Virgil van Dijk felt the wrath of neutrals online as he appeared to step back from Dango Outtara who duly put a golden goalscoring opportunity on a plate for Philip Billing.

The irony of Manchester United fans piping up online after their team was utterly humbled at Anfield not too long ago is not lost on us, though we’re certainly at a loss to explain the poor quality the defending witnessed.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport – on top of a range of fan reaction:

Van Dijk is the new Maguire 😂 pic.twitter.com/PLPzgfFC8L — Lewis (@utd_Lewis) March 11, 2023