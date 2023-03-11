(Video) Woeful Liverpool marking as Billing opens the scoring at the Vitality Stadium

It was a strange opening 45 minutes against Bournemouth for Liverpool, with perhaps the oddest moment coming during the attempts to defend Philip Billing’s opening goal of the game.

Much will be made of the defending of Virgil van Dijk for the finish but when replays are watched back, it’s far too easy for the Cherries’ goal scorer to waltz through our midfield completely unmarked.

The 26-year-old was given the freedom of the middle of the pitch and he never had to break to sweat in order to run into our box and tap the ball home past Alisson Becker.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only man who had tracked back into the box but there was no sign of Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic or Harvey Elliott to help out.

You can watch the Billing goal via @btsportfootball via Twitter:

Philip Billing taps home the opener and it's lift-off for Bournemouth 🚀 pic.twitter.com/mFVK90hIyj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2023

