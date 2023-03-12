Club readying ‘huge’ Bobby Firmino offer in an attempt to beat European giants to his signature – report

A club from Saudi Arabia are preparing to offer Bobby Firmino big money to win the race for his signature in the summer, that’s according to Football Insider (via Caught Offside).

It was confirmed recently that the Brazil international will leave Liverpool at the end of the season bringing to an end a fabulous eight-year career at Anfield where he’s won every major trophy possible at the club while becoming the Premier League’s highest scoring Brazilian.

Although this campaign will be the former Hoffenheim man’s last on Merseyside, he’s proved this season that he’s still a quality option to have in the squad – the 31-year-old has netted 10 goals and registered five assists in 28 appearances for the Reds (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Only one Liverpool player went to console Salah after his missed penalty against Bournemouth

He will therefore not be short of suitors come the summer with Barcelona and Inter Milan also rumoured to be interested alongside MLS outfits St. Louis SC and Los Angeles FC.

The club from Saudi Arabia that is trying to lure our No. 9 to the Middle East is not named in the report but it does claim that the versatile forward would be playing in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo rather than alongside him – therefore ruling out a move to Al Nassr.

It will be strange to not have Firmino a part of Klopp’s squad next season but let’s hope he can finish the campaign strongly to help us finish inside the top four.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!