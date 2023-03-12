Liverpool fans may be surprised at the club Gerrard is ‘in talks’ to take charge of; ex-Red has already sat down with senior figure

Steven Gerrard has been involved ‘in talks’ to become the new manager of Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, that’s according to Karar (via The Mirror).

The former Liverpool captain has been jobless since his sacking from Aston Villa at the end of October and although he’s been linked with a number of jobs since then, a move to Istanbul is believed to be looking rather likely with the Scouser already holding talks with the man tipped to become Trabzonspor’s next president – Ertugrul Dogan.

The report adds that our former No. 8 ‘has a good chance of being offered the job’ if Dogan, who is already the club’s vice-president, wins the election to be promoted.

Istanbul is a city that obviously means a lot to Gerrard and it’ll be interesting to see how he fares in the Turkish Super League if he was to complete a move.

Galatasary are currently nine points clear of bitter rivals Fenerbahce at the the top of the table while Trabzonspor find themselves sat in sixth.

The 41-year-old began his coaching career at Liverpool taking charge of the U18s at the Academy before moving to Scotland to become manager of Rangers.

During his time in Glasgow our former midfielder helped the Gers to their 55th Scottish league title and by doing so ended Celtic’s hopes of winning ten titles in a row.

He will therefore always be remembered fondly at Ibrox, despite leaving for Aston Villa just a few months later.

Gerrard struggled to find consistency at Villa Park, however, and was sacked in October with the Villains 17th in the Premier League.

If our former captain is to have any hope of one day taking charge at Anfield, he needs to rebuild his reputation and let’s hope that can begin with a successful spell in Turkey.

