‘You saw…’ – Erling Haaland fires snide dig at Liverpool following dismal Bournemouth defeat

Erling Haaland directed a snide dig towards Liverpool following Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat of Crystal Palace yesterday.

The Norwegian, who scored the only goal from the penalty spot at Selhurst Park, was speaking about the difficulty of the Premier League and the need to ‘fight’ in every single game no matter who you’re playing.

The division’s top scorer this season couldn’t help but mention the 1-0 defeat inflicted on Jurgen Klopp’s side earlier in the day by rockbottom Bournemouth on the south coast.

“In the end, all that matters is the three points or to win games and keep performing,” Haaland told Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“It’s not easy. You saw Bournemouth, they beat Liverpool and every single game is a fight. You saw that, it’s a fight, we win and we are really happy.”

The win for Pep Guardiola’s side takes them to within two points of league leaders Arsenal but the Gunners do travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham later today.

Although the former Borussia Dortmund man is right in what he says, he knows what he’s doing by mentioning our defeat.

There’s certainly no easy game in the Premier League but it’s almost as if Klopp’s men thought they’d won the game before it had even started.

We started brightly but after falling behind mid-way through the first half, we never really looked like scoring and when Mo Salah missed from the penalty spot you just knew it wasn’t going to be our day.

Next up is our trip to Real Madrid on Wednesday and it’s imperative that we see a reaction from those in Red.

