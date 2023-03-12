Journo mocks Liverpool for showing ‘solidarity with Gary Lineker’ with lacklustre Bournemouth display

Liverpool’s performance against Bournemouth was lacklustre at best and Ronan Murphy joked following the game that Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options had showed ‘solidarity’ with Gary Lineker ‘by not providing any highlights for Match of the Day’.

Following last weekend’s 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Anfield, the Reds had the chance to enter the top four for a few hours at least with another three points on the south coast.

Despite a bright start to the game from the visitors, Gary O’Neill’s side took the lead half way through the first half, however, and managed to hold on in what was a vital win for the Cherries with them starting the day rockbottom.

“Huge credit to the Liverpool attackers for their solidarity with Gary Lineker by not proving any highlights for Match of the Day,” the Football Transfers journalist wrote on his official Twitter account.

Amid the absolute mess going on between Lineker, Match of the Day and the BBC, our German tactician weighed in on the situation following yesterday’s clash at the Vitality Stadium and spoke a lot of sense.

Darwin Nunez was replaced after the hour mark after failing to provide a spark while Cody Gakpo was kept quiet by the Bournemouth backline and Mo Salah blazed a penalty high and wide in what was an afternoon to forget for Klopp’s men.

With Spurs defeating Nottingham Forest to go six points clear of us in fourth and our next three league games coming against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, we’ll have a much clearer picture of how our top four hopes are looking this time next month.

Check Murphy’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

