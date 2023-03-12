Only one Liverpool player went to console Salah after his missed penalty against Bournemouth

Mo Salah missed his first Liverpool penalty since December 2021 yesterday as the Reds fell to a dismal 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side would’ve lifted them temporarily into the top four before Spurs defeated Nottingham Forest 3-1 later in the day but yesterday’s results leaves the Anfield outfit six points adrift of the Champions League spots (albeit with a game in hand).

After becoming Liverpool’s Premier League record goalscorer with a brace against Manchester United last weekend, our No.11 experienced different emotions against the Cherries with the impact of his missed penalty evident for all to see with the reaction of his teammates extremely telling.

As spotted by Onzide Football on YouTube, Bobby Firmino was the only one of Salah’s teammates to console him following the miss.

Some Reds supporters may have been surprised at the fact it was the Egypt international that took the penalty, rather than Mr. Reliable James Milner, but these types of things happen in football.

There’s no denying that it was a dreadful spot kick, but we’re confident that the 30-year-old will be the first to step forward when another chance to score from 12-yards presents itself in the future.

Klopp’s side had waited 49 weeks to be awarded a penalty in the Premier League, let’s hope the next wait isn’t half as long!

