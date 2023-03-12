(Image) Shocking graphic shows how unfortunate Liverpool have been with injuries this season

There’s no doubt that injuries have significantly impacted Liverpool’s campaign thus far and a shocking graphic released by The Times (via @AnfieldEdition on Twitter) emphasis how unfortunate Jurgen Klopp’s side have been this season.

Injuries to pretty much all of our players, most notably long-term injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, have been felt while we’ve struggled for a settled central defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate and Joel Matip all spending time on the treatment table.

So far this season players from Jurgen Klopp’s squad have missed a total of 162 games while the next worst on the list is Chelsea with a total of 124.

Compare those figures to the least injured side in Brighton (46) and then Manchester City (49) and it highlights the problems that our medical team have faced this term.

West Derby-born Jonathan Power was appointed as the club’s new doctor back in April with the position previously being vacant for four months following the departure of Jim Moxon in the summer.

Diaz is expected to return to action in the coming weeks meaning Klopp will soon have a fully fit squad to choose from – let’s hope we’ve suffered the last of our injuries this season to give us the best possible chance of a top four finish.

