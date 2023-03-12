‘I’m expecting’ – Pearce drops interesting update regarding Liverpool’s summer transfer plans

James Pearce has revealed that he’s ‘expecting two or three new faces’ to be added to Liverpool’s midfield come the summer.

Although questions surrounding the Reds’ midfield have quietened in recent weeks with the recent upturn in form for Jurgen Klopp’s side, yesterday’s defeat against Bournemouth resulted in fans once again looking ahead to the summer window and the sort of business the Merseysiders need to complete.

It’s believed that Jude Bellingham is the club’s main transfer target for the summer with many of our current options such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho showing signs of ageing and the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract at the end of the season.

“In terms of this summer, I’m expecting 2 or 3 new faces in midfield,” Pearce wrote during a discussion session for The Athletic.

READ MORE: ‘You saw…’ – Erling Haaland fires snide dig at Liverpool following dismal Bournemouth defeat

This will certainly be music to the ears of Liverpool supporters.

Strengthening the middle of the park appears to be vital if we’re to continue to compete on all four fronts for the foreseeable future – even if teenage star Stefan Bajcetic has been a revelation this year,

This campaign has been a disappointing one and you can’t help but feel that achieving a top four finish is imperative if we’re to have any chance of signing an elite midfielder ahead of next season.

Klopp admitted that reinforcements are required in the engine room despite the youthful options he has to choose from.

It will be interesting to see what sort of business we complete in the summer, both signings and departures, because it’s clear from the current campaign that change is needed.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!